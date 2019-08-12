Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,251.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $27,046,432. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $14.95 on Monday, reaching $1,792.63. The stock had a trading volume of 854,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,231. The firm has a market cap of $906.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,923.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

