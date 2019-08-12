Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRCB. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TRCB stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 288,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $117.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.39. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 21.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

