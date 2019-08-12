U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $57.08 Average PT from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after buying an additional 58,254 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.