Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We are encouraged by adjusted Core Platform (CP) take-rates expanding ~100bps QoQ and faster than expected user growth – operational leverage was strong and is supportive of our LT thesis. Near term, bears pointing to the “chicken and the egg” problem (profits or growth?) – may carry the day…but we like bulls’ chances longer term as they took another step on the path to profitability. Bulls needed to peel back the onion to see 1) faster than expected MAPC growth; 2) greater than expected take-rate expansion driving 22% YoY FXN CP adj. net revenue (ANR) growth; 3) operational leverage that drove a 12-point QoQ expansion in CP contribution margins; and 4) FY19 EBITDA guide modestly above street estimates.”,” Evercore ISI’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.98.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.15. 10,888,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,127. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

