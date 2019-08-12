UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 633.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of UGI worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in UGI by 325.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,729,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UGI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in UGI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,349,000 after purchasing an additional 165,772 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in UGI by 9.8% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,557,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 138,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in UGI by 46.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,515,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,013,000 after purchasing an additional 481,422 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. 238,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $128,167.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,113. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

