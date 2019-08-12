UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

SO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,122. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $58.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $212,985.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $777,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,547 shares of company stock valued at $40,957,331 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

