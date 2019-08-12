UMB Bank N A MO Buys 106 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $137.32. 26,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.43. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $1,257,119.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $97,944.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,984. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

