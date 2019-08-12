UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

CVS traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.68. 2,884,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

