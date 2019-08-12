UMB Bank N A MO Has $3.67 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,070,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,672,000 after purchasing an additional 317,308 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,075,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,759,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,832,000 after buying an additional 170,861 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 162,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 100,574 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

