UMB Bank N A MO Increases Position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BATS NUDM remained flat at $$24.89 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54.

