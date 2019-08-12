UMB Bank N A MO Sells 354 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,188,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

