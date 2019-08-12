United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.05. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 962 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded United Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $64.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 3.89% of United Bancorp worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

