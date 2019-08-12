United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $20.48 on Monday, hitting $1,787.10. 586,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,231. The stock has a market cap of $906.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,923.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $27,046,432. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.