United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UG traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $19.47. 1,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $92.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of -0.29.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut United-Guardian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

