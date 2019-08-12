United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.62

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 100933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in United States Steel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United States Steel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United States Steel by 9.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 59,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

