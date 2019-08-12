United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 276.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,050. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

