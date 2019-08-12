Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $16.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

