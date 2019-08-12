US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) vs. Keane Group (NASDAQ:FRAC) Head to Head Contrast

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) and US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Keane Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Keane Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of US Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Keane Group and US Well Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group 0 3 10 0 2.77 US Well Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Keane Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.70, indicating a potential upside of 223.64%. US Well Services has a consensus price target of $8.97, indicating a potential upside of 255.82%. Given US Well Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Well Services is more favorable than Keane Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keane Group and US Well Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group $2.14 billion 0.25 $59.33 million $0.92 5.61 US Well Services $648.85 million 0.27 -$65.90 million ($1.33) -1.89

Keane Group has higher revenue and earnings than US Well Services. US Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keane Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Keane Group and US Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group 0.53% 7.21% 3.25% US Well Services N/A -46.99% -15.20%

Summary

Keane Group beats US Well Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions. The Other Services include coiled tubing, cementing and ancillary services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

