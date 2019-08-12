USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Update

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USDP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USD Partners in the first quarter worth about $376,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in USD Partners by 56,200.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in USD Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 85,185 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in USD Partners by 138.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,756 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USDP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. 40,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,540. The company has a market cap of $293.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.61%.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

