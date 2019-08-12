ValuEngine Downgrades Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) to Sell

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of WBK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 201,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 848.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the second quarter worth $34,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the first quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.