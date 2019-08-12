Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 10,410 IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,222,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,992 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,411,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,774,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,870,000 after purchasing an additional 530,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 5.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,972,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,535,000 after purchasing an additional 405,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,497,000 after purchasing an additional 376,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 321,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.07.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.85.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $9,763,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,467 shares in the company, valued at $17,539,607.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,699. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.