Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 5.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $6,202,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,563. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

