Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.