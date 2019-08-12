Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.1% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after buying an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $797,038,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after buying an additional 4,950,748 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,518,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,486,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,196,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,767,000 after buying an additional 1,231,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,219,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226,683. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.