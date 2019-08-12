Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Square by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 23.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,553,625. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.51.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

