Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $43,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3,373.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 443,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 430,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.19. 1,068,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.