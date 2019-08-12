Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.47. 8,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,465. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.