Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lifted by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

