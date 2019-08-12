VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up about 5.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,827,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,065,000 after acquiring an additional 115,831 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,899,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,050,000 after acquiring an additional 607,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,976,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,698,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,228,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,500.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,381,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

BMV VCSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.42. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a twelve month low of $1,401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.