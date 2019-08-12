Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $147.10. 92,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,826. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.