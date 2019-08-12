Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Resource America Inc.

Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ventas makes up approximately 2.8% of Resource America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Resource America Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,172,000 after purchasing an additional 467,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,757,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.45. 141,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $73.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

