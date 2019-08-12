Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.64. 41,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Verint Systems has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $324.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.97 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $344,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,346,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $170,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,527 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 179.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

