Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,679 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.92. The company had a trading volume of 235,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $408,402.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,630 shares of company stock worth $32,197,628 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.