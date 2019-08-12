Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,052,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,930 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian comprises about 4.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $78,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 134.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.0% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 748,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130,146 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,242,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,673,000 after purchasing an additional 269,330 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 873,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 369,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 330.6% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 154,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $194.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

