Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,600 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.42. 4,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,780. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,739.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

