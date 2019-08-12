Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.10 Million in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 230.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 700.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 65.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 2.01. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 209.93, a current ratio of 51.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 47.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 179.10%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,565 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $283,140.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,144.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

