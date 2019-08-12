Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 3,100 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,277,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 185,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 152,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.12. 1,243,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69. The stock has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

