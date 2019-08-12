Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 28,000 Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echostar alerts:

SATS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 0.76. Echostar Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $2,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,011.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.