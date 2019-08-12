Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Vivint Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

NYSE VSLR remained flat at $$7.52 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.92 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.69%. Vivint Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex J. Dunn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,417.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,955 shares of company stock worth $3,084,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 81,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.