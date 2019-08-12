VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,276 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of VMware worth $53,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $387,980,000 after buying an additional 67,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VMware by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $184,328,000 after buying an additional 72,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VMware by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,032 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $133,944,000 after buying an additional 153,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,382 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,704 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.53. 6,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,668. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.33 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on VMware from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on VMware from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on VMware from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.23.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

