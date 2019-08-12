Vodi X (VDX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Vodi X token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $21,473.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00264145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.01258670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020670 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,231,621 tokens. Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX.

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

