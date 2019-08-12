Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 21,441 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.21. 86,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61.

