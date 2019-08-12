Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) PT Set at $5.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTRH. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Waitr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.68 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,856. Waitr has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $288.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, insider Joseph Stough purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Meaux purchased 135,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 165,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waitr by 821.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

