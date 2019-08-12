Washington Trust Bank Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,623 shares of company stock valued at $20,371,930 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.40. 1,269,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02. The stock has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

