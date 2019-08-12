Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $25,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 103.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 82.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 601,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

