Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $110,000 Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 130,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 144,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.65. 11,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,590. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.64. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $32.38.

