Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $36,000 Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 84.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 31,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 204.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 373,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250,431 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 10.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 85.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter worth about $24,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 140,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,502. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. AES’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

