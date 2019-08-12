Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter worth about $1,755,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.19. 3,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.30. Arch Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.15.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.