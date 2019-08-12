Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 91,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,045. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

