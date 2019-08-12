Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $755,000 Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.85. The stock had a trading volume of 466,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $224.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.80. The company has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $8,759,839.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,249 shares of company stock worth $47,920,992. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

